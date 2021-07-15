BIDR Hits Market Capitalization of $15.53 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $19.90 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00113912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00147906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,735.47 or 0.99793589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.01007314 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

