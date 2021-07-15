BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 target price on BHP Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

NYSE BBL opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

