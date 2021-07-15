Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) a $22.54 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CHYHY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2672 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

