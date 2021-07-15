Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BC8 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR BC8 traded up €2.30 ($2.71) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €164.95 ($194.06). 67,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €155.74. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

