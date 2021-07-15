Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.46 and last traded at $91.88. 40,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,195,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 56,398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 471.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.