Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,570 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,573 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.

