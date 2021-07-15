Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 57,591 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,591 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up 1.1% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,919. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.