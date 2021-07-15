Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 3,282 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.03.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.77. 158,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,877. The company has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

