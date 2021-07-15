Beacon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $63,529.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00025118 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003101 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001259 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

