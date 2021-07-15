Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $63,529.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00025118 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003101 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001259 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.