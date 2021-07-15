BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

