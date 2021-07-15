BCJ Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.38. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John T. Harper sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $471,328.62. Insiders sold 174,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.