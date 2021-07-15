BCJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,085 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 202.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,723,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.33 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

