BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after buying an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after buying an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,380,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 874,500 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $68.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

