BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys 3,214 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 126,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

