BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 134,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 65,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

