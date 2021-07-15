Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €99.57 ($117.14).

BMW traded up €0.33 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, hitting €88.51 ($104.13). 768,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is €88.96. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

