Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

BASFY stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of -667.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.35.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

