Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

