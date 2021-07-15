Barclays Upgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to “Overweight”

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $0.33 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENQUF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.24. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

