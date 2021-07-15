Barclays Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $62.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,892. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after acquiring an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

