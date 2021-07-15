Barclays Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$62.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.80.

NYSE SLF opened at $50.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.63.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after buying an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,500,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $357,664,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after buying an additional 2,810,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

