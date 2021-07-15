Barclays Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$38.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price upped by Barclays to C$38.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.83.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$24.10 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at C$138,897.95. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last 90 days.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.