Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,668 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Conduent worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.