Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,236 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of ACCO Brands worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 112,039 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 528,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

