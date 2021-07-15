Barclays PLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 286.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $29,365,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

