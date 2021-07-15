Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter worth about $2,562,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 867.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 34.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 403.9% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

