Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 333.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 940,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,686,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,185,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

