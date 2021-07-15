Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.43 ($44.04).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.56. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

