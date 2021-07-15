Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,126 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

