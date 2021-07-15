Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,769 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

