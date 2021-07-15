Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 8,085 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Ennis worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ennis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBF opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

