Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.56 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TMDX stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 2.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,259 shares of company stock worth $540,842 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.