Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.91 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.07 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTG shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

