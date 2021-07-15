Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,140 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

