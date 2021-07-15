Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after buying an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFIN. Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

AFIN stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $928.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

