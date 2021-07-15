Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $277,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSHD opened at $112.36 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 234.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

