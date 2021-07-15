Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Upwork were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $37,204,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 969,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

