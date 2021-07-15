Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,353,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,757,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

