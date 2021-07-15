Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho Sells 5,833 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BOH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,633. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

