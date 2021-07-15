Bank of America Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €121.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.18 ($134.33).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €81.40 ($95.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.32. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

