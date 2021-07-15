Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 286,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

