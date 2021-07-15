Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of BAFYY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $9.09.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
