Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BAFYY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

