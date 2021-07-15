BakeryToken Hits Market Cap of $596.61 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One BakeryToken coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00006888 BTC on major exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $596.61 million and approximately $226.68 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 277,237,400 coins and its circulating supply is 272,564,529 coins. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@BakerySwap . The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

BakeryToken Coin Trading

