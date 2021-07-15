Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 7,557 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,217. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.