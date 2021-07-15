Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 3,073 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 22,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,612. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $196.49 and a 52 week high of $280.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

