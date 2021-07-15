Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 1,323 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 323,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,278,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.62 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.