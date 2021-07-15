Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $40 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $39,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.79. 12,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

