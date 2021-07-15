Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $108,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.44. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

