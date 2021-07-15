BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAESY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $30.08. 39,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.